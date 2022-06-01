Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ENTA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $827.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.