Energean (LON:ENOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,437.00

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,437 ($18.18) and last traded at GBX 1,333 ($16.86), with a volume of 6756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,336 ($16.90).
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.98) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($18.09) price target on shares of Energean in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,257.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,048.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Energean Company Profile (LON:ENOG)
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
