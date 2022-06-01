EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) CFO Timothy K. Driggers Sells 3,484 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:EOG opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,566,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

