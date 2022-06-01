EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $172.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.26.

EOG Resources stock opened at $136.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,161 shares of company stock worth $2,815,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

