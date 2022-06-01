EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

