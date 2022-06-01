European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other European Wax Center news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock worth $110,187,500. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 220.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

