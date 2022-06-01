First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.62. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$14.49 and a 12 month high of C$19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

