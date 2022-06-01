First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Insider Anthony J. Restel Sells 153,574 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FHN stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.
First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
