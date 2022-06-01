First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Insider Anthony J. Restel Sells 153,574 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FHN stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

