Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Acquires 19,361 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh acquired 19,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $489,252.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,827,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,518,744.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

