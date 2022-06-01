Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise Sells 8,000 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

