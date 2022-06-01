GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. GAP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

