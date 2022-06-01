GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Cowen

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter valued at $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter valued at $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.