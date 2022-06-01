GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Cowen

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPS. StockNews.com cut GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.59.

GPS opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

