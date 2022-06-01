Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich Sells 1,321 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:IT opened at $262.40 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.20 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.49.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on IT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.
About Gartner (Get Rating)
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
