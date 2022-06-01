Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich Sells 1,321 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:IT opened at $262.40 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.20 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.