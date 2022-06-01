Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Graham worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Graham by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,418,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Graham by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham stock opened at $613.02 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $678.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.37%.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

