Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLCO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

