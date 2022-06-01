GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of GXO Logistics worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of GXO stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

