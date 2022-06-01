Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.17 ($0.38).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.40) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 27.26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 25.05 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is -0.04%.

In other news, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($98,051.62). Also, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($37,810.67).

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.