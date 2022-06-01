Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 1,233.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042,604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.42% of Harsco worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:HSC opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $659.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.