Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.98. Hayward has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 45,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $653,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,565.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,802,997 shares of company stock worth $136,183,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

