HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,309,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 614.4% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 413,167 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 310,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,325,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.522 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

