Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Herc worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Herc by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Herc by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herc alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Herc stock opened at $117.22 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.