Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $139.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.14.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.67. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.55.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $15,033,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after purchasing an additional 469,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after acquiring an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.