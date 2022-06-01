HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 819 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

