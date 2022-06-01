HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,357.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

