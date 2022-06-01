HighTower Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $146.60 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $1,610,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

