HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 854,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLH opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.67 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.