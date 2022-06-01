HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

