HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,860.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.