HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,913 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 70.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 121,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.