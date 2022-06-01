Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Hostess Brands worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In related news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

