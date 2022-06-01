Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Hubbell stock opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

