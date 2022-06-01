Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of HGEN opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Humanigen will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell acquired 173,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $340,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,066,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,810,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,726,188 shares of company stock worth $4,574,600. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Humanigen by 52.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 98,273 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter worth $3,121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Humanigen by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. lifted its position in Humanigen by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

