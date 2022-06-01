IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,821 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 339,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.26% of IAMGOLD worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 232,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

