Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $182.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.25.

NYSE:ITW opened at $208.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.04. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

