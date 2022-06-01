Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. Infosys has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Infosys by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 129.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

