ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,593 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $18,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on ING shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ING Groep from €10.50 ($11.29) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

