Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of IR opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,904,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

