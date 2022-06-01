Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 309,941 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.81% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $18,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 530,580 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 483,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 394,407 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $428.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

