Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells 36,150 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Haiping Dun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21.

ACMR opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.78 million, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

