Insider Selling: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) EVP Sells 3,597 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

