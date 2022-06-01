Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,379 shares of company stock worth $11,682,630. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.