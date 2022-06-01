Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.83% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 224,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

