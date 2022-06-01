Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Lessened by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,053 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 41,967 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

