iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $19,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,365.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 80,821 shares during the period.

ICLN opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

