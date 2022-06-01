JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after buying an additional 182,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

