Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

JCI opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 175.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 242.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 512.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 295,257 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

