JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 92,187 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.83% of Banner worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BANR opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

