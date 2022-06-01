JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 9,769 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of The Carlyle Group worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 453,470 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

