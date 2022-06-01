JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Bank OZK worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,970 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

